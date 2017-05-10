AAUW to Tour Mohawk Valley Overlook P...

AAUW to Tour Mohawk Valley Overlook Pedestrian Bridge

Ann Thane, former mayor of Amsterdam will lead a tour of the Mohawk Valley Overlook Pedestrian Bridge at 5 p.m. on May 24. The Bridge tour is being organized by the Amsterdam-Gloversville-Johnstown branch of the American Association of University Women as part of their May meeting. Following the tour at 6 p.m., the branch will have dinner and a business meeting at Parillo's Armory Grill on Bridge St. which is nearby.

