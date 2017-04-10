World War II vet found dead in a suit...

World War II vet found dead in a suitcase gets the dignity he deserves

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Jewish World Review

Before they stopped seeing each other and eventually stopped talking a decade ago, Jay Brooks spent years trying to coax his father away from the solitude of Upstate New York. He pleaded with him to join the family in South Carolina, where his grandchildren lived, the hunting was better and the fish were plentiful.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish World Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gloversville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Queen B 8 hr gvilleslowincome 1
jbd Apr 9 leavetown 1
What Happened to the True Value Hardware Store Apr 8 Holy Moley 1
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill Apr 8 Holy Moley 9
New Caroga Codes Enforcer (Apr '16) Mar 28 Bob 5
Rob Whitman Mar 27 Heshus 3
Duane Sprague (surveyor) Mar 22 Pat rohan 1
See all Gloversville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gloversville Forum Now

Gloversville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gloversville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Gloversville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,784 • Total comments across all topics: 280,299,379

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC