Workforce Solutions sees high demand in services
While the Fulton, Montgomery and Schoharie Counties Workforce Solution Centers are seeing a decrease in the number of people seeking services, the need is increasing. During Tuesday's Montgomery County Legislature meeting, Gail Breen, executive director of the FMS Workforce Development Board, said while attendance is down, the people who are coming in have a higher need for services.
