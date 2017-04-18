Woman gives delivers baby girl on NY State Thruway with help of troopers, husband
State Troopers helped deliver a baby girl on the shoulder of the New York State Thruway near Albany , police said. State Police responded to a report of a disabled vehicle near Thruway near Exit 24 at about 5:40 a.m. on Saturday.
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Happened to the True Value Hardware Store
|Sat
|pie
|2
|Queen B
|Apr 14
|gvilleslowincome
|1
|jbd
|Apr 9
|leavetown
|1
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Apr 8
|Holy Moley
|9
|New Caroga Codes Enforcer (Apr '16)
|Mar 28
|Bob
|5
|Rob Whitman
|Mar 27
|Heshus
|3
|Duane Sprague (surveyor)
|Mar '17
|Pat rohan
|1
