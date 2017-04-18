Woman gives delivers baby girl on NY ...

Woman gives delivers baby girl on NY State Thruway with help of troopers, husband

2 hrs ago

State Troopers helped deliver a baby girl on the shoulder of the New York State Thruway near Albany , police said. State Police responded to a report of a disabled vehicle near Thruway near Exit 24 at about 5:40 a.m. on Saturday.

Gloversville, NY

