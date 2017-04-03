Winter snow, rain helps fishing seaso...

Winter snow, rain helps fishing season, state says

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Fishermen Jeff Smith, left, of Gloversville and Jacob Hurlburt of Gansevoort brave winter-like conditions to cast for trout on opening day of fishing season at the Kayaderosseras Creek Saturday April 1, 2017 in Rock City Falls, NY. less Fishermen Jeff Smith, left, of Gloversville and Jacob Hurlburt of Gansevoort brave winter-like conditions to cast for trout on opening day of fishing season at the Kayaderosseras Creek Saturday April 1, 2017 in ... more Click through the slideshow to see some big local catches .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gloversville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Caroga Codes Enforcer (Apr '16) Mar 28 Bob 5
Rob Whitman Mar 27 Heshus 3
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill Mar 27 Really 8
Duane Sprague (surveyor) Mar 22 Pat rohan 1
Murder? (Apr '11) Mar 19 Amyb 3
Nathan Brooks Mar 7 YouWantThis 2
How about them lathers brothers... Mar '17 Me4You 3
See all Gloversville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gloversville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Fulton County was issued at April 03 at 3:05PM EDT

Gloversville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gloversville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Gloversville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,878 • Total comments across all topics: 280,034,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC