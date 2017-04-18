Weight management program scheduled

HealthLink Littauer, the community health and wellness service of Nathan Littauer Hospital and Nursing Home, announced its successful 12-week program titled will begin again May 4 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the hospital located on 99 E. State St. "Approved by the Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics, program topics include nutrition education, physical activity and behavioral therapy in weight reduction and management. Also included is a one-to-one session with a registered dietitian."

