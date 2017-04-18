Weight management program scheduled
HealthLink Littauer, the community health and wellness service of Nathan Littauer Hospital and Nursing Home, announced its successful 12-week program titled will begin again May 4 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the hospital located on 99 E. State St. "Approved by the Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics, program topics include nutrition education, physical activity and behavioral therapy in weight reduction and management. Also included is a one-to-one session with a registered dietitian."
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Happened to the True Value Hardware Store
|Sat
|pie
|2
|Queen B
|Apr 14
|gvilleslowincome
|1
|jbd
|Apr 9
|leavetown
|1
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Apr 8
|Holy Moley
|9
|New Caroga Codes Enforcer (Apr '16)
|Mar 28
|Bob
|5
|Rob Whitman
|Mar 27
|Heshus
|3
|Duane Sprague (surveyor)
|Mar '17
|Pat rohan
|1
