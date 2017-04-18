Watson - - SIorio
Ralph and Michele Iorio of Gloversville, announce the engagement of their son, Anthony Iorio, to Nora Watson, the daughter of Robert and Margaret Watson of Pittsburgh, Pa. Watson received a bachelor's degree in biology from Cornell University and a master's degree in biostatistics and doctorate in epidemiology from the University of Pittsburgh.
