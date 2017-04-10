Tri-county blotter

Peter R. Anadio, 53, of 139 Highlands Road was charged with driving while intoxicated by city police on April 5. Officers said Anadio was charged after an investigation into a traffic stop, during which Anadio was found to be intoxicated. It was also learned that Anadio had a prior conviction for driving while intoxicated.

