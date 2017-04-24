The Leader-Herald/Kerry Minor Fulton ...

The Leader-Herald/Kerry Minor Fulton County Center for Regional

The Fulton County Center for Regional Growth's space at 34 W. Fulton St. opened its doors to the public on Thursday to welcome area residents and let them know what the center can offer. The FCCRG obtained the 35,000-square-foot former Ohm Laboratory building, which was also a Sears department store at one point, after the New Brunswick, N.J.-based chemical company donated the facility to them.

