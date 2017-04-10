Teen gets up to 6 years in prison
A Gloversville teenager accused last fall of several drug and theft crimes - but convicted of a felony strong-arm robbery - is headed to prison for up to six years. Levoster G. Chandler Jr., 18, of 108 Washington St., was sentenced Thursday in Fulton County Court by Judge Polly A. Hoye to two to six years in state prison, as part of a plea arrangement.
