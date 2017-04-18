Student awarded camp scholarship

Student awarded camp scholarship

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

Dakota Witzke of Fort Plain, a member of the Sunday school at Johnstown Reformed Church, recently received the first annual Katherine B. House Camp Fowler Scholarship from John Barron, allowing her to attend Camp Fowler, a Christian camp in Speculator, this summer. The scholarship was created by Barron, an honorary deacon at the church, in memory of his maternal grandmother, who was a longtime Gloversville resident and school nurse teacher in the Gloversville schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gloversville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Queen B Apr 14 gvilleslowincome 1
jbd Apr 9 leavetown 1
What Happened to the True Value Hardware Store Apr 8 Holy Moley 1
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill Apr 8 Holy Moley 9
New Caroga Codes Enforcer (Apr '16) Mar 28 Bob 5
Rob Whitman Mar 27 Heshus 3
Duane Sprague (surveyor) Mar 22 Pat rohan 1
See all Gloversville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gloversville Forum Now

Gloversville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gloversville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Gloversville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,922 • Total comments across all topics: 280,460,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC