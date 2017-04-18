Student awarded camp scholarship

Dakota Witzke of Fort Plain, a member of the Sunday school at Johnstown Reformed Church, recently received the first annual Katherine B. House Camp Fowler Scholarship from John Barron, allowing her to attend Camp Fowler, a Christian camp in Speculator, this summer. The scholarship was created by Barron, an honorary deacon at the church, in memory of his maternal grandmother, who was a longtime Gloversville resident and school nurse teacher in the Gloversville schools.

