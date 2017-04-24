Sewage leak in Mohawk Valley city is stopped
State environmental officials say a mainline sewage leak in a Mohawk Valley city has been stopped with temporary repairs and no drinking water supplies have been affected. Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos says Friday the sewage leak in Gloversville was first reported a week ago.
