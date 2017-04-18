Second crime kiosk sought
Following a successful first month in Gloversville and Utica, the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers are currently fundraising for another anti-crime kiosk that will be named in honor of two dogs that were killed in a Montgomery County break in. The kiosk, which was installed at City Hall in early March, displays information on wanted criminals, feature high-profile unsolved crimes, give health and safety tips, weather information and messages by local officials.
