Second crime kiosk sought

Following a successful first month in Gloversville and Utica, the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers are currently fundraising for another anti-crime kiosk that will be named in honor of two dogs that were killed in a Montgomery County break in. The kiosk, which was installed at City Hall in early March, displays information on wanted criminals, feature high-profile unsolved crimes, give health and safety tips, weather information and messages by local officials.

