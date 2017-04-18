Robber gets up to 3 years in prison

A town of Johnstown man - convicted in a late 2015 Gloversville robbery that left a victim injured - was sentenced recently in Fulton County Court to 1 1/2 to three years in state prison. Todd M. Pearl, 35, of 1344 County Highway 107, was sentenced by County Court Judge Polly A. Hoye on April 13 to the prison time, as part of a plea arrangement.

