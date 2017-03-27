Puleski gets jail time

A Schenectady woman who escaped police custody in Gloversville has been sentenced to time in Saratoga County Jail Thursday. According to Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen, Heaven M. Puleski, 36, was sentenced to one year in jail following her guilty plea on Feb. 1 to driving while ability impaired by drugs, a felony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.