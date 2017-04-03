Properties eyed for demolition

Fulton County legislators are going through their annual process to weed out dilapidated, foreclosed city of Gloversville properties headed toward county auction, and earmark them for demolition. County Treasurer Terry Blodgett last week requested legislative approval to remove certain Gloversville properties from the annual county auction in June.

