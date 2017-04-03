Planning board to meet Tuesday
The city planning board will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall for the purpose of reviewing the Emanual Baptist Church's request for an area variance subdividing the 12 James St., property into two separate lots, according to a news release. Anyone can view the application during normal business hours at the building inspector's office at the Gloversville Fire Department.
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Caroga Codes Enforcer (Apr '16)
|Mar 28
|Bob
|5
|Rob Whitman
|Mar 27
|Heshus
|3
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Mar 27
|Really
|8
|Duane Sprague (surveyor)
|Mar 22
|Pat rohan
|1
|Murder? (Apr '11)
|Mar 19
|Amyb
|3
|Nathan Brooks
|Mar 7
|YouWantThis
|2
|How about them lathers brothers...
|Mar '17
|Me4You
|3
