Planning board to meet Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
The city planning board will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall for the purpose of reviewing the Emanual Baptist Church's request for an area variance subdividing the 12 James St., property into two separate lots, according to a news release. Anyone can view the application during normal business hours at the building inspector's office at the Gloversville Fire Department.

