McCoy inducted into honor society
Kendra McCoy of Johnstown has been inducted into the Iota Tau Alpha honor society at King's College, which honors individuals in the field of athletic training who have been a credit to the profession through scholarship, integrity and outstanding achievement. To be eligible, students must have an overall grade-point average of 3.0 and a GPA of 3.33 in athletic training courses.
