Man gets 3 years on crack plea

A Gloversville motorist found by police last winter with crack cocaine pre-packaged for sale will be sentenced to three years in state prison. Lamar Sumpter, 34, of 37 Fifth Ave., pleaded guilty Thursday in Fulton County Court before Judge Polly A. Hoye to one felony count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controller substance.

