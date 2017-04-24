Man gets 3 years on crack plea
A Gloversville motorist found by police last winter with crack cocaine pre-packaged for sale will be sentenced to three years in state prison. Lamar Sumpter, 34, of 37 Fifth Ave., pleaded guilty Thursday in Fulton County Court before Judge Polly A. Hoye to one felony count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controller substance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
Add your comments below
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Happened to the True Value Hardware Store
|Sat
|pie
|2
|Queen B
|Apr 14
|gvilleslowincome
|1
|jbd
|Apr 9
|leavetown
|1
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Apr 8
|Holy Moley
|9
|New Caroga Codes Enforcer (Apr '16)
|Mar 28
|Bob
|5
|Rob Whitman
|Mar 27
|Heshus
|3
|Duane Sprague (surveyor)
|Mar '17
|Pat rohan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gloversville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC