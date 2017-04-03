Lion's Club hunting for new members
The Gloversville Lions Club will be holding a new member information night to try and get new members for the club. Guiding Lion Verna Plummer said the Gloversville chapter currently is looking for new members and young people who want to help out in their community.
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Caroga Codes Enforcer (Apr '16)
|Mar 28
|Bob
|5
|Rob Whitman
|Mar 27
|Heshus
|3
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Mar 27
|Really
|8
|Duane Sprague (surveyor)
|Mar 22
|Pat rohan
|1
|Murder? (Apr '11)
|Mar 19
|Amyb
|3
|Nathan Brooks
|Mar 7
|YouWantThis
|2
|How about them lathers brothers...
|Mar '17
|Me4You
|3
