Johnstown drowning
The city of Johnstown continues to drown in water problems, and they're dragging the rest of the county down with it. Fulton County Administrative Officer Jon Stead recently said the proposed interconnections between water systems in Gloversville and Johnstown appear to be dead despite the county's attempts to spur the connection to help further economic growth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
Add your comments below
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Happened to the True Value Hardware Store
|Sat
|pie
|2
|Queen B
|Apr 14
|gvilleslowincome
|1
|jbd
|Apr 9
|leavetown
|1
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Apr 8
|Holy Moley
|9
|New Caroga Codes Enforcer (Apr '16)
|Mar 28
|Bob
|5
|Rob Whitman
|Mar 27
|Heshus
|3
|Duane Sprague (surveyor)
|Mar '17
|Pat rohan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gloversville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC