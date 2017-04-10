Gloversville to vote on insurance change

Gloversville to vote on insurance change

The Common Council is expected to vote on a resolution Tuesday that will cover several non-city events under the city's liability insurance. The resolution would see the Gloversville Civic Band concerts held from July to September 2017, the Railfest and Neighborhood Watch covered under the city's liability insurance.

