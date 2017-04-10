Gloversville Spring Festival set for ...

Gloversville Spring Festival set for May 6

The city's Downtown Development Specialist Jennifer Jennings is gearing up for her first slate of events in the next few months. First up will be the Spring Festival at the Farmer's Market Pavilion on May 6, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jennings said the event is meant to get people thinking about the upcoming growing season and planting gardens and flower beds.

