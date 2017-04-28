Gloversville sewage leak coming to a close, Sen. Tedisco seeking state aid
Mayor, Dayton J. King declared sewage is no longer spilling into the Cayadutta Creek, but the clean-up project is not quite wrapped up yet. Crews will be at the site for two to three more weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTEN-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New TJ Maxx Store Manager Johnstown NY (Apr '14)
|Apr 27
|proudMaxxworker
|3
|What Happened to the True Value Hardware Store
|Apr 22
|pie
|2
|Queen B
|Apr 14
|gvilleslowincome
|1
|jbd
|Apr 9
|leavetown
|1
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Apr 8
|Holy Moley
|9
|New Caroga Codes Enforcer (Apr '16)
|Mar '17
|Bob
|5
|Rob Whitman
|Mar '17
|Heshus
|3
Find what you want!
Search Gloversville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC