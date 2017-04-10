Gloversville school information meetings set

The Gloversville Enlarged School District will be holding several upcoming information nights for students and their families to introduce them to their new schools and staff. The informational nights at Boulevard Elementary, Kingsborough Elementary and Park Terrace Elementary schools are designed to help students and their families prepare for the reconfiguration of how the district will use its buildings beginning with the start of the 2017-18 school year.

