Gloversville library reopens in CRG b...

Gloversville library reopens in CRG building

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

Roughly two weeks after closing their permanent home, the staff of the Gloversville Public Library have set up a temporary home as they await a major construction project. On Monday, the library reopened at its interim home at the Fulton County Center for Regional Growth at 34 W. Fulton St. A steady flow of patrons made their way into the facility within the first hour, checking out books, web surfing on the computers and seeing the space that will be the library's home for possibly two years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gloversville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What Happened to the True Value Hardware Store Apr 22 pie 2
Queen B Apr 14 gvilleslowincome 1
jbd Apr 9 leavetown 1
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill Apr 8 Holy Moley 9
New Caroga Codes Enforcer (Apr '16) Mar 28 Bob 5
Rob Whitman Mar 27 Heshus 3
Duane Sprague (surveyor) Mar '17 Pat rohan 1
See all Gloversville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gloversville Forum Now

Gloversville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gloversville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Gloversville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,568 • Total comments across all topics: 280,579,839

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC