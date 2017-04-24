Gloversville library reopens in CRG building

Roughly two weeks after closing their permanent home, the staff of the Gloversville Public Library have set up a temporary home as they await a major construction project. On Monday, the library reopened at its interim home at the Fulton County Center for Regional Growth at 34 W. Fulton St. A steady flow of patrons made their way into the facility within the first hour, checking out books, web surfing on the computers and seeing the space that will be the library's home for possibly two years.

