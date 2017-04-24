Gloversville Enlarged School District adopts $61.5M budget
During Monday's meeting, the board voted 8 to 1, with Vincent Salvione voting no, to approve the $61.5 million budget that includes a 1.5 percent tax levy increase. Board President Richard Carlson said the board passed a budget that maintains the programs they have put back into the budget over the past few years.
