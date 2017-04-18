Gloversville DPW - Slays out spring work plans
The city's Department of Public Works is working on a number of projects this spring, including cleanup of catch basins around the city. DPW Director Dale Trumbull told the Common Council on April 11 about a number of projects and improvements, some of which have already started.
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Queen B
|Apr 14
|gvilleslowincome
|1
|jbd
|Apr 9
|leavetown
|1
|What Happened to the True Value Hardware Store
|Apr 8
|Holy Moley
|1
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Apr 8
|Holy Moley
|9
|New Caroga Codes Enforcer (Apr '16)
|Mar 28
|Bob
|5
|Rob Whitman
|Mar 27
|Heshus
|3
|Duane Sprague (surveyor)
|Mar 22
|Pat rohan
|1
