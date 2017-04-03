GHNIC gets new location for operations

Newly-appointed executive director Greg Young said Steve Smith of Smith Engineering and Architecture has offered space to the agency in his office building at 25 W. Fulton St. Young said in the future, the agency will be able to have a centralized location and a conference room for board meetings. "Our long term goal is to own a property with an office and have a clerical staff, along with administering a portfolio of real estate in our targeted area.

