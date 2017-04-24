Fulton County shows off new center for growing business
The Fulton County Center for Regional Growth revealed its vision for its new building at 34 W. Fulton St. on Thursday. FCCRG held an open house at the 35,000-square-foot facility which was the former Ohm Laboratory before becoming a Sears building.
