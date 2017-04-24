Fulton County shows off new center fo...

Fulton County shows off new center for growing business

29 min ago Read more: Recorder

The Fulton County Center for Regional Growth revealed its vision for its new building at 34 W. Fulton St. on Thursday. FCCRG held an open house at the 35,000-square-foot facility which was the former Ohm Laboratory before becoming a Sears building.

