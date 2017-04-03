Fulmont plans Family Fun Day

Fulmont Community Action Agency's Gloversville Advisory Council will host a Family Fun Day on Tuesday at Friendly's Ice Cream, 248 N. Comrie Ave. With a voucher available at Fulmont's Gloversville, Northville, Fonda or Amsterdam locations, customers on the day of the event will get 20 percent of the cost of their meal donated to Fulmont's Gloversville Outreach Center at 53 Church St. in Gloversville. The money will be used to support center activities, such as stocking the food pantry, and other assistance to local low-income families.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.