Friends, co-workers to hold benefit for fire victim's family
A fundraiser is being held tonight to benefit the family of the late Kaycee Lander, who died from injuries sustained in a house fire earlier this month. Co-workers of Doreen Sleezer Gillis, the mother of 24-year-old Lander, are holding a fundraiser from 5 to 8 p.m. today at the McDonald's on Market Street, which will include raffles, auctions and activities for children.
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Queen B
|Apr 14
|gvilleslowincome
|1
|jbd
|Apr 9
|leavetown
|1
|What Happened to the True Value Hardware Store
|Apr 8
|Holy Moley
|1
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Apr 8
|Holy Moley
|9
|New Caroga Codes Enforcer (Apr '16)
|Mar 28
|Bob
|5
|Rob Whitman
|Mar 27
|Heshus
|3
|Duane Sprague (surveyor)
|Mar 22
|Pat rohan
|1
