Friends, co-workers to hold benefit for fire victim's family

A fundraiser is being held tonight to benefit the family of the late Kaycee Lander, who died from injuries sustained in a house fire earlier this month. Co-workers of Doreen Sleezer Gillis, the mother of 24-year-old Lander, are holding a fundraiser from 5 to 8 p.m. today at the McDonald's on Market Street, which will include raffles, auctions and activities for children.

