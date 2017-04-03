Former worker admits to throwing disabled person to ground

A former employee of St. Anne Institue in Albany has pleaded guilty to picking up a disabled resident under his care and throwing her to the gound in 2015, according to the state Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs. NYS Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs Special Prosecutor Patricia E. Gunning announced that a former employee of Albany's St. Anne Institute pled guilty to abusing a resident in his care.

