Former worker admits to throwing disabled person to ground
A former employee of St. Anne Institue in Albany has pleaded guilty to picking up a disabled resident under his care and throwing her to the gound in 2015, according to the state Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs. NYS Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs Special Prosecutor Patricia E. Gunning announced that a former employee of Albany's St. Anne Institute pled guilty to abusing a resident in his care.
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Caroga Codes Enforcer (Apr '16)
|Mar 28
|Bob
|5
|Rob Whitman
|Mar 27
|Heshus
|3
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Mar 27
|Really
|8
|Duane Sprague (surveyor)
|Mar 22
|Pat rohan
|1
|Murder? (Apr '11)
|Mar 19
|Amyb
|3
|Nathan Brooks
|Mar 7
|YouWantThis
|2
|How about them lathers brothers...
|Mar '17
|Me4You
|3
