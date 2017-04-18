Flame records music album at SCCC music school
Vocalists Adrienne Phillips, left, and Scott Stuart in the Schenectady County Community College's School of Music Recording Studio as the band Flame records their new CD Friday April 21, 2017 in Schenectady, NY. Flame is a 10-piece Gloversville-based band comprising talented musicians who also happen to have disabilities.
