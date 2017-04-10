Exploding ammo, dry woods challenge 4...

Exploding ammo, dry woods challenge 4 fire companies

10 hrs ago Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

Four volunteer fire departments responded to a shed fire Friday evening that included exploding ammunition and some burning woods behind 104 Holly Lane off of Progress Road, near Route 29A. Berkshire Volunteer Fire Department Chief Bob Fancher said the occupants of 104 Holly Lane looked out their back window around 4 p.m. and saw the shed was on fire and the woods around it were catching fire.

Gloversville, NY

