Creative crosswalks' eyed for downtown Gloversville

Yesterday

Downtown Development Specialist Jennifer Jennings is looking to make some changes in downtown to get drivers to slow down and have more people stop and walk around. During Friday's Fulton County Center for Regional Growth meeting, Jennings spoke about ongoing plans that are being discussed with city officials about a crosswalk measure and a park to make the downtown more inviting and slow drivers down.

