County remains under flood watch, no issues yet

Montgomery County remains under flood watch until Saturday and although there have not been any issues the Emergency Management Department will continue to monitor the weather. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch Monday, which is expected to be lifted Saturday at 8 a.m. Jennifer Vogt Miller, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Albany, said Montgomery and Fulton counties were expected to have the heaviest rain during Thursday evening with up to three quarters to an inch.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Fulton County was issued at April 06 at 11:35PM EDT

