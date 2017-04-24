City aims at $10M prize to revitalize downtown
New York state will likely again introduce the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, awarding $10 million to 10 cities, one for every one of the 10 regional economic development councils. Fulton County Center for Regional Growth President and CEO Ronald Peters said during Friday's board of directors meeting that the state could release the details of the second round of funding for the project by this week.
