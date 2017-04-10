Cheers and Jeers
Volunteers and members of local and state organizations will be out in force April 22 for the 12th annual Canal Clean Sweep. This caring group will be picking up debris and sprucing up areas along the Erie Canal corridor, including the Schoharie Crossing State Historic Site.
