Arrest made in dog abuse case
T.J. Hall, a board member and volunteer at James A. Brennan Memorial Humane Society in Gloversville with one of the 12 French mastiffs rescued from a home in Stratford on Thursday. The Greater Johnstown School District Board of Education President Kathryn Zajicek reads a prepared statement about the 2017-18 district budget Thursday night at Johnstown High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
Add your comments below
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Caroga Codes Enforcer (Apr '16)
|Mar 28
|Bob
|5
|Rob Whitman
|Mar 27
|Heshus
|3
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Mar 27
|Really
|8
|Duane Sprague (surveyor)
|Mar 22
|Pat rohan
|1
|Murder? (Apr '11)
|Mar 19
|Amyb
|3
|Nathan Brooks
|Mar '17
|YouWantThis
|2
|How about them lathers brothers...
|Mar '17
|Me4You
|3
Find what you want!
Search Gloversville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC