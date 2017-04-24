Arnold: Sewage plant fixes $2M
The Gloversville-Johnstown Joint Wastewater Treatment Plant is looking for the Common Council's support for $2 million in bonding for two planned projects - one state mandated and the other from a $1 million upgrade that resulted in severe odor problems. Wallace Arnold, the manager of the Gloversville-Johnstown Joint Wastewater Treatment Plant came to the council to speak about recent bond issues that have come up.
