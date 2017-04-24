Area police participate in training seminar

The Fulton County Sheriff's Department recently conducted a two-day police training seminar, in which 74 officers from 15 agencies participated. According to a sheriff's office news release, the intensive seminar covered such topics as reasonable grounds for vehicle stops, probable cause for arrests, signs of intoxication by drugs or alcohol, proper procedure for searching vehicles, best practices in writing reports, preparation for trial and testifying at trial.

