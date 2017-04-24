Area police participate in training s...

Area police participate in training seminar

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

The Fulton County Sheriff's Department recently conducted a two-day police training seminar, in which 74 officers from 15 agencies participated. According to a sheriff's office news release, the intensive seminar covered such topics as reasonable grounds for vehicle stops, probable cause for arrests, signs of intoxication by drugs or alcohol, proper procedure for searching vehicles, best practices in writing reports, preparation for trial and testifying at trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gloversville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What Happened to the True Value Hardware Store Apr 22 pie 2
Queen B Apr 14 gvilleslowincome 1
jbd Apr 9 leavetown 1
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill Apr 8 Holy Moley 9
New Caroga Codes Enforcer (Apr '16) Mar 28 Bob 5
Rob Whitman Mar 27 Heshus 3
Duane Sprague (surveyor) Mar '17 Pat rohan 1
See all Gloversville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gloversville Forum Now

Gloversville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gloversville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Gloversville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,845 • Total comments across all topics: 280,575,289

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC