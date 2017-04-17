7,500 eggs, gone in 10 minutes

Children stooped, kneeled and crawled to fill their bags with candy-filled plastic eggs during the sixth annual Easter egg hunt Saturday at Trail Station Park in Gloversville. A total of 7,500 candy-filled plastic eggs vamished in less than 10 minutes at Gloversville and Johnstown Easter egg hunts-not faster than a speeding bullet, but light-seconds faster than children can clean their rooms.

