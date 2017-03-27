Woman allegedly changed insurance in ...

Woman allegedly changed insurance in case of man's body stuffed in a suitcase

The caretaker of a Johnstown man who helped bring his remains to Arkansas in a suitcase allegedly also arranged to be the sole beneficiary of his life insurance policy, the victim's son said. Jay Brooks of Greensboro, N.C. - son of late World War II Army veteran Robert Brooks - said Tuesday that the people arrested in his 89-year-old father's case took advantage of him.

