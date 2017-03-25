Tri-county blotter
Kimberly A. Lockwood, 40, of 136 N. Main St. was charged with an open container violation by city police on Feb. 28. Officers said they were called to North Main Street near the Cumberland Farms for a complaint of a female yelling and swearing for no apparent reason. Officers saw Lockwood upon arrival with an open alcoholic beverage in her hand that she was consuming while standing on the sidewalk.
