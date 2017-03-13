Tri-county blotter

Officers said Sarah A. Brady of Gloversville was turning on to Route 30A from South Kingsboro Avenue Extension with the light, when her car was struck by a vehicle operated by Patricia Oare of Gloversville, who police said was turning against the light from South Kingsboro Avenue on to Route 30A. JOHNSTOWN - Richard R. Opalka, 40, of 2776 Route 67, was arrested by city police at 4 p.m. March 9 and charged with third-degree assault, obstruction of breathing and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

