Tri-county blotter

Nancy J. Baker, 57, of 73 Prospect Ave., Gloversville, was charged by Fulton County sheriff's investigators on Friday with first-degree offering a false instrument, a felony; and petit larceny and fifth-degree welfare fraud, both misdemeanors. Investigators said Baker was arrested at her residence at 12:25 p.m. Investigators said she allegedly failed to report SNAP benefits from Suffolk County when she applied and received SNAP benefits from the Fulton County Department of Social Services.

