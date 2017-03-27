Spring wedding planned
Jeffrey and Mary Melucci of Perth and Edward and Anne Lomanto of Gloversville, announce the engagement of their daughter and granddaughter, Melissa Melucci, to Joshua Pickard, the son of Kathy Burch of Flushing, Mich. and James Pickard of Alger, Mich.
