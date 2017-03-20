Sewer plant reports excess flows

The Gloversville-Johnstown Wastewater Treatment Facility notified the state Department of Environmental Conservation of non-compliance due to excess sewer flows caused by weather conditions in February. Facility Manager Wallace Arnold said the weather event lasted over three days in February when temperatures were over 60 degrees, causing excessive flows of 12 million gallons.

