Sewer plant reports excess flows
The Gloversville-Johnstown Wastewater Treatment Facility notified the state Department of Environmental Conservation of non-compliance due to excess sewer flows caused by weather conditions in February. Facility Manager Wallace Arnold said the weather event lasted over three days in February when temperatures were over 60 degrees, causing excessive flows of 12 million gallons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
Add your comments below
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murder? (Apr '11)
|Sun
|Amyb
|3
|Nathan Brooks
|Mar 7
|YouWantThis
|2
|How about them lathers brothers...
|Mar 1
|Me4You
|3
|Still Waiting For Trump Plan To Destroy Isis!!!...
|Feb 28
|Liar
|2
|Another Jail Lawsuit
|Feb 25
|BadPoPo
|1
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Feb 23
|SUCK IT SADIE
|7
|Grace R Andrews Boel
|Feb 22
|Mad Dog1975
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gloversville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC