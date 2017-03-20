Sewer plant odor issue on hold

The Gloversville-Johnstown Joint Sewer Board is waiting until its April 12 board meeting to consider hiring a firm to do an independent study of the sewer plant's plagued CAST system. The Gloversville-Johnstown Wastewater Treatment Facility has had ongoing odor issues with the system -part of an $8 million upgrade done a couple of years ago.

